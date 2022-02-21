A brief history of palindromes

A general view shows the archaeological site of Herculaneum in Ercolano, near Naples, with the Mount Vesuvius volcano in the background, on October 23, 2019. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – This Tuesday is a palindrome, meaning that the date reads the same backward as it does forward.

Tuesday happens to fall on 2/22/22 as well, making it a “Twosday.”

2021 contained a total of 22 palindrome dates, including Jan. 2, which became the first Inauguration Day to be a palindrome date.

Words or even sentences can be palindromes too, for example, “Was it a bar or a bat I saw?”

Dr. Aziz S. Inan, an electrical engineering professor at the University of Portland, Oregon, has been studying palindrome calendar dates for more than a decade, and has found that February 2022 will contain 10 palindrome dates:

2-2-22

2-20-22

2-21-22

2-22-22

2-23-22

2-24-22

2-25-22

2-26-22

2-27-22

2-28-22

Monday marks the beginning of Palindrome Week, and 2-22-22 happens to be George Washington’s birthday, as well, meaning our most well-known forefather is a product of a palindrome date!

Humans have always had a fascination with palindromes, as the first palindromes were found as graffiti at Herculaneum, an ancient city in Campania, Italy that was buried in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

The first known palindrome was written in Latin and dates back to Roman times, “sator arepo tenet opera rotas,” which may be translated as either, “The sower Arepo leads with his hand the plough,” or, “The sower Arepo holds the wheels with effort.”

They were also found in ancient Sanskrit, as well as in ancient Greek.

Some folks in modern day were seemingly upset that the word “palindrome” isn’t actually a palindrome itself.

Thus comes the word, “emordnilap,” or, palindrome spelled backwards.

An “emordnilap” is now defined as any word that spells out another word when read backwards.

Here are some examples:

desserts and stressed

drawer and reward

gateman and nametag

time and emit

laced and decal

regal and lager

Here is a link to comedian Demitiri Martin’s palindrome poem written in 1993.

Happy Palindrome Week, everyone!