A blue-ribbon fishery view: The survey of the Provo River

HEBER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Provo River is known for its thriving fish population, and every three to 5 years, wildlife biologists try to get as much information as they can as the fish in the river.

“It’s amazing how many fish are in this river and the diversity between them,” said Drew Paulson, an angler.

This week, Division of Wildlife crews gathered data on the various brown trout, rainbow trout, white fish and sculpin. Crews were reeling in population numbers, species, length and width all to better fish management in Utah’s waterways.

The survey happens every three to five years, so biologists check the health of the fish. In order to do the survey, a pontoon travels down the river with a generator on it, that releases a low-level electric current to temporarily shocks the fish. Biologists and volunteers then net the fish and take measurements and determine species, length, and width.

“It’s sending out those pulses of electrify and a fish, to be honest, is one big muscle and every pulse it contracts and they swim uncontrollably towards that positive current,” said Mike Slater, the DWR Sportfish Project Leader.

Keeping Utah waterways healthy is important for the ecosystem, and our pristine population draws anglers from all over the world.

“We have people coming from all over the world to fish the middle Provo river so its a real economic boost to the area. It’s a blue ribbon fishery, it’s a place where hey I heard we can catch a lot of fish on the Provo River and it draws people here,” said Slater.

