Green Ravine Fire burning in Tooele County threatens ABC4 transmitter

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – In just a day the Green Ravine Fire in Tooele County has burned 1,719 acres.

Crews are battling the fire from the air and on the ground.

It’s burning just east of the Lake Point Community.

The main focus of fire crews is to protect nearby homes and the powerline infrastructure as well as communication towers.

Those towers include one of ABC4’s.

Wednesday afternoon, we spoke to Patrick Gleason, the Mountain Engineer, that monitors ABC4’s signal to make sure it’s being transmitted across the state.

“What I’m seeing from the south end is a lot of air support and trying to take an aggressive approach from keeping the fire from spreading outside the Green Ravine,” said Gleason. “They’re doing an excellent job. Up until last night, they were aggressively attacking the fire on the south end to keep it from spreading into and out of the canyon, and to help it from threatening structures such as ours.”

The fire is moving quickly due to gusty winds.

To get a handle on it, 110 personnel have responded to man engine, hand and hotshot crews as well as operate three helicopters.

In case there’s a need, Gleason, who works as part of a two-person crew, shared what the protocol is if they have to evacuate.

“We would try to prep the building for any minimal impact of any fire and smoke intake,” said Gleason. “Set it to where it could operate normally on its own unmanned, and then we would evacuate the building from there.”

The fire is currently 10% contained, but crews anticipate that number will change as they continue their efforts into the night.

