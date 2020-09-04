93 students in two days confirmed with COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 at schools is on the top of many Utahns’ minds. 93 students in two-days came down with the virus according to four school districts. Thursday hundreds, including teachers and staff, are asked to quarantine for 14-days.

Tooele County School District task force strike teams are taking a look at guidelines and recommendations to keep students safe during the pandemic from COVID-19. One option the district is looking into is using rapid COVID-19 tests to limit quarantine time.

At the district board meeting Superintendent, Dr. Steve Rodgers said, “Let’s stick to our plan, and adjust, and talk, and not let that be divisive because I think we can find some common denominators here.

Tuesday, the district confirmed four cases of COVID-19 within the district and apologized to parents for not immediately telling everyone.

Tooele County School District Communications Director Marie Denson said, “Our administrators were so overwhelmed with contacting the people who were impacted and asked to quarantine that they honestly never got to that letter. That notification letter saying to everyone there was a positive case but you are not affected.”

On the other side of the Oquirrh Mountains, the Jordan School District tells ABC4 News, 19 students and one employee have the coronavirus. More than 500 students and staff from four classrooms are quarantined at home for being in close contact.

Two counties north, Weber School District tells us it has one case of COVID-19 at Sand Ridge Junior High School, and several more across the district.

Weber School District Spokesperson Lane Findley said, “We were able to identify approximately 100 kids who were potentially exposed.”

Back in Salt Lake County, Granite School District confirmed 53 students and 16 staff members have the coronavirus.

Officials say contact tracing helped identify those affected. Students in quarantine will continue to learn online.