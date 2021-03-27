’90k in damages’, crews rush to Ogden house fire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Crew members rushed to the scene of an alarming bedroom fire, Friday.

On March 26, around 9:06 p.m., the Ogden Fire Department was dispatched to 900 Century Drive for multiple reports of a bedroom fire.

As crews arrived on scene, it was discovered the fire had escalated and moved closer to the front of the home.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, crews quickly tackled the flames.

The estimated damage is to be about $90,000, officials inform.

There are no reported injuries associated with this incident. Five residents are displaced at this time, crew officials add.

17 Firefighters from Ogden City Fire Department and Weber Fire District responded with three

engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one ambulance alongside their Battalion Chief.

The cause remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as more develops.