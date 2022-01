Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

West Valley City, UT (ABC4) – West Valley police police are on the scene of a shooting. According to police, a 9-year-old girl was injured as a result of the shooting.

West Valley police say the child was life-flighted to Primary Childrens Hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.

No details regarding the suspect or car were released.

Police ask that anyone with information to call West Valley Police.