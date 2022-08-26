NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 9-year-old girl escaped from a man attempting to kidnap her near a church in North Ogden on Thursday.

The attempted kidnapping occurred around 3 p.m. outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 626 East 2600 North, confirmed the North Ogden Police Department. The suspect grabbed the girl by her arm as she walked to meet her family at the church after leaving North Ogden Elementary School.

The suspect, who was wearing all black clothing and a surgical mask, told the young girl he could help her find her family. While he was opening the door to his vehicle, the girl kicked the suspect in the leg and ran away.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving eastbound on 2600 North. The suspect was described as being a man between 20-30 years old, driving a black “sporty type” vehicle with unidentified stickers in the rear window.