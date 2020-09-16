9 injured after head-on collision on Saltair frontage road, roads closed

Tooele, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nine people have been transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the Frontage road near Saltair Monday.

Sgt. Melody Culter with Utah Highway Patrol said a trooper was on their way home at about 4:20 p.m. and noticed a fire on Frontage road near Saltair. The trooper then noticed that it was a two-car collision between a Pickup truck carrying a trailer and a Ford Expedition.

The pickup and the ford collided on the frontage road causing both vehicles to catch on fire starting a small grass fire along Frontage road, according to Sgt. Culter. About an 8th of an acre grass was started but was put out.





There were seven males in the Expedition and a male and female in the Pickup truck. All 9 were reportedly sent to the hospital in conditions ranging from serious to extremely critical.

Accident construction teams are on the scene of the crash and the roads remain closed.