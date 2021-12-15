86-acre multifamily development being built in Tooele

FILE – Rows of homes, are shown in suburban Salt Lake City, on April 13, 2019. Utah is one of two Western states known for rugged landscapes and wide-open spaces that are bucking the trend of sluggish U.S. population growth. The boom there and in Idaho are accompanied by healthy economic expansion, but also concern about strain on infrastructure and soaring housing prices. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City real estate development firm recently broke ground on a new multifamily project which is set to span over 86 acres near downtown Tooele.

Lexington Greens will have 192 single-family homes, 227 townhomes, and three market-rate apartment complexes with over 300 units total, a press release says.

The new community will include a number of features such as a 5-acre private park, walking and biking trails, dog parks, picnic areas, and playgrounds.

“Over the past decade, Tooele County has seen enormous growth and housing supply has not been able to keep pace. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to develop Lexington Greens Community which will have over 630 dwellings and house thousands of people,” says Matt Smock, managing director at Zenith Development. “What’s great about Lexington Greens is the community offers a housing type for people of all ages, family status, and income. There are great options for first-time homebuyers, more affordable townhomes for smaller families and retirees, and the Lex Apartments and Lex Flats provide much-needed rental communities in the area.”

The apartments will have their own private amenities which include a pool and jacuzzi, private dog park, pickleball, and sports court, and a community clubhouse.

Trez capital announced the closing of financing to Zenith development on Dec. 8 and the apartments are in their third phase of the development— which will be located less than a mile from the downtown core of Tooele.

“I am excited to see this project come to fruition as a part of a larger master-planned development that will draw renters and homeowners alike complete with a full suite of amenities,” says Jason Stowe, VP at Trez Capital. “The project’s location in the rapidly growing Tooele area is highly attractive to those who work in the Salt Lake City market due to the skyrocketing cost of living in the city center.”

Lexington Apartments will be located 30 minutes from downtown Salt Lake and will offer one, two, and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 750-1,300 square feet.