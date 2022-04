SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A recent search warrant served at three different locations in Spanish Fork uncovered 83 dogs in dire conditions. The Utah County Sherriff’s Office (UCSO) took custody of all of the dogs.

At this time, the UCSO notes that obstruction and dozens of animal cruelty charges are to be filed.

The suspect of these crimes is unknown at this time.

A press briefing for this incident will be held at 3:30 p.m. today at the UCSO located at 3070 N Main Street.