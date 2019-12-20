Live Now
Watch 10pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

8-year-old rakes in $26M on YouTube

News
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

(CNN Newsource) — Forbes magazine says the highest-earning YouTuber raked in $26 million this year — and he’s only 8 years old.

Ryan Kaji has amassed almost 23 million subscribers on the “Ryan’s World” channel.

You read that right.

He started unboxing toys on camera when he was just 3 years old.

Kaji has expanded his content since then to include experiments and educational topics turning it into a media empire.

Kaji has contracts with both Nickelodeon and Hulu. Variety says his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on YouTube trails him by $6 million.

Kaji also topped the list of YouTube earners last year.

WHAT OTHER ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

News 3 Neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "News 3 Neighbors"

8 year old earns $26 million on YouTube

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 year old earns $26 million on YouTube"

VIDEO NOW: Police Therapy Dog Nabs Presents

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO NOW: Police Therapy Dog Nabs Presents"

Candlelight vigil to remember homeless who have died

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candlelight vigil to remember homeless who have died"

Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss