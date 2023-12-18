SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ruby Franke, the southern Utah YouTube vlogger of “8 Passengers” fame, pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse and agreed to testify against her codefendant and former business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.

ABC4 sat down with Utah criminal defense attorney, Clayton Simms, asking him what this means for the case as it moves forward.

For Franke, he says she’ll be behind bars.

“In this particular case, she can do up to 60 years at the Utah State Prison,” Simms said. “In fact, as part of the agreement she agrees to go to prison. So it appears that she’s not fighting the case. She’s working with the prosecutors to testify against the codefendant and accepting responsibility for what has happened.”

For Hildebrant, Franke’s plea could change the way she approaches her case, Simms said.

“She felt that OK, we’re going to go to trial together. We’re co-defendants, we’re in this together. And then, surprise, your codefendant pled guilty and is now testifying against you. So it recalibrates the case and she may reexamine her options and decide I’m going to plead guilty now that the codefendant is going to testify against me,” Simms said.

Hildebrant is facing six counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse with a scheduled hearing for Dec. 27.

Simms said he believes Franke took this agreement in hopes of getting out of prison at one point in her lifetime.

“The main benefit of this is that she may end up with a lesser sentence at the Utah State Prison,” Simms said. “She agrees to go to prison, but then how long the board holds her, I think, is an open question.”

Simms said the amount of time she is there is up in the air for now but she can serve a maximum of 60 years. However, he believes with her agreeing to testify against Hildebrant and pleading guilty, she’s hoping to reduce that time.

“If someone recognizes they’ve done something wrong, they can be rehabilitated, they can be put on the right path. That person is more likely to be released by the Utah State Prison than someone who is defiant, who goes to trial and loses.”

A sentencing hearing for Franke has been scheduled for Feb. 20. Until then, Franke will remain in state custody.

Both Franke and Hildebrandt were taken into custody in early September after two of Franke’s children were found emaciated in Hildebrandt’s Washington County home. Franke’s 12-year-old son was reportedly able to escape and went to a neighboring home asking for food and water.

Franke’s husband, who recently filed for divorce, has been actively seeking custody of the couple’s minor children. Those hearings have been held behind closed doors.