SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Legal representatives of the YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke who faces several child abuse charges say she will enter a plea deal on Monday.

Winward Law released a statement on behalf of Ruby Franke saying she intended to enter a plea deal to resolve “this matter quickly.” The statement continued to say she is “a devoted mother” who “is committed to taking responsibility for the part she played in the events leading up to her incarceration.”

The statement pointed the majority of the blame to Jodi Hildebrant, Franke’s business partner, saying she “took advantage” of Franke’s desire for continual improvement and distorted her sense of morality.

ABC4 has reached out to Hildebrant’s attorneys for comment and is awaiting a response.

Franke, who ran the YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” and Jodi Hildebrandt, founder of “Connexion Classroom,” were charged with several counts of aggravated child abuse on Sept. 1 after one of Franke’s children allegedly escaped through the window of a house owned by Hildebrandt. Police say the child had duct tape on their ankles and wrists and was asking a neighbor for food and water.

Later in the investigation, police said they found evidence that Franke and Hildebrandt would dress the children’s wounds with cayenne pepper and honey.

The statement said Franke has attempted to mend relationships with her family through “heartfelt apologies” and while she is “devastated” by the news of her husband filing for divorce, she “understands his anger and reasoning.”

Read the full statement below: