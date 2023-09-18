ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The court case for a Utah mother and her business partner who made a claim to fame through their YouTube channels was postponed until October, just hours before it was set to begin.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were expected to appear in court on Monday morning before Judge John Walton at the St. George Courthouse. Walton was set to make a ruling on whether the two women would be allowed out on bail or if they would continue to be detained over the course of pretrial hearings.

The hearing was postponed after attorneys filed a motion to continue the hearing until after Oct. 5. According to the Utah State Courts, the motion was filed due to attorneys needing “additional time to review copious amounts of discovery.” No date has been set for the hearing and Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt are still being held in jail.

A separate hearing in Provo also scheduled on Monday in juvenile court went on as planned. The hearing served as a scheduling conference regarding the child welfare of Franke’s youngest children. The court and attorneys scheduled the pretrial hearing for Oct. 17.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Franke and Hildebrandt were both arrested at the end of August after one of Franke’s children reportedly escaped the basement of Hildebrandt’s Ivins home. A neighbor alerted the police when the child knocked on his door as for food and water. The neighbor told officers the child had “tape around his legs” and was emaciated in an emotional call to 911.

Both women were charged with six counts of knowingly or intentionally aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony.

A public safety assessment report conducted by the State of Utah recommended Franke be released with conditions. Those conditions include requiring Franke to sign up for pretrial monitoring, checking in with the courts once per month with a phone call, and sending her text reminders for court dates.

There was no public safety assessment filed for Franke’s business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.

The high-profile case has garnered attention nationwide. During an initial appearance, thousands flooded a virtual hearing, slowing down the court process.

Franke’s sister, Bonnie Hoellin, took to YouTube in an emotional video last week, speaking out against her sister’s actions and claiming her family was cut off from them years ago. She told viewers that her family had “no idea” what was happening in the Franke home but she had some suspicions of her sister’s extreme behavior.

“I knew they were weird…I knew they were off,” said Hollein. “It was complete indoctrination of this thing that they created.”