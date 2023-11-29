This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Kevin Franke, the husband of YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke, is filing for divorce and a domestic relations injunction, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Utah’s 4th District Court.

Ruby Franke has made headlines in the last several months after being arrested, along with her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, and charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse. Ruby Franke and Hildebrandt were famous for their parenting and lifestyle tips given through various social media platforms.

While the majority of Kevin Franke’s divorce petition is not publicly available, ABC4.com was able to obtain a portion of the court order.

The document, included below, prevents both Frankes from harassing one another, committing domestic violence against each other or any children, using the other’s likeness to open credit lines, and interfering with one another’s phone or utility services, among other rules.

Court orders would be necessary in the event children are taken on “non-routine travel.”