ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Jodi Nan Hildebrandt, 54, the founder of Connexions Classroom and business partner of YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke, pleaded guilty to child abuse charges in a St. George courtroom today, Dec. 27.

Hildebrandt had been charged with six counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse. Two of those charges were dropped as part of her plea deal with the court. Her attorney, Douglas Terry, addressed reporters outside the courthouse after today’s hearing.

“She has pled guilty because she … did not want these children to have to testify,” said Terry. “She takes responsibility, and it is her main concern at this point that these children can heal, both physically and emotionally.”

Hildebrandt and Franke are both known for their involvement in Franke’s now-defunct “8 Passengers” YouTube channel. Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse on Dec. 18. Like Hildebrandt, Franke was charged with six child abuse counts in early September. She, too, had a pair of charges dropped as part of her plea deal.

A sentencing hearing for both women has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20. Both face up to 15 years in prison for each guilty count for a maximum of 60 years. They will remain in state custody until sentencing.

According to court documents, part of Franke’s plea deal included testifying against Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt’s attorneys say, however, their client had planned to plead guilty before Franke’s deal was announced.

Both Franke and Hildebrandt were taken into custody in early September after two of Franke’s children were found emaciated in Hildebrandt’s Washington County home. Franke’s 12-year-old son was reportedly able to escape and went to a neighboring home asking for food and water. The neighbor called 911, saying the boy had tape on his ankles and wrists and had “deep lacerations from being tied up with rope.”

“One of the toughest things we ask victims of alleged abuse to do is testify in a trial against

their abusers,” said Washington County Attorney Eric Clarke in a press release. “We are pleased that the cases against Ms. Hildebrandt and Ms. Franke have both been resolved with the defendants agreeing to serve time in prison, and there will not be a trial requiring witnesses to testify. We are grateful for the multidisciplinary team that investigated this case. We have great law enforcement officers, case workers, and Children’s Justice Centers’ staff in our area and Utah County.”

The plea deal

According to Washington County court documents, like Franke, Hildebrandt faces up to 60 years in Utah State Prison and at least a $76,000 fine as part of her plea deal. The document also states that she admitted to “physical torture” on children ages 9-12.

Initially, she made children perform “wall-sits, carrying boxes full of books up and down stairs and working outside.” Eventually, children were denied shoes while working and were forced to stand in “direct sunlight for several days,” remaining outside for “all hours of the day and night.” This led to severe sunburns and blistered and sloughing skin while being denied “adequate water.” If the children secretly consumed water and Hildebrandt found out, they were punished.

“[One child] was denied sufficient food, and when given food, [the child] was given very plain meals (e.g. rice and chicken) while others in the house ate regular food and more flavorful meals,” states the court document. “[The child] was isolated from other people and denied all forms of entertainment, including books, notebooks and electronics.”

After one child attempted to run away, Hildebrandt bound the child’s hands and feet, including being tied to weights and even other adults, leading to injuries.

Hildebrandt also told the children that they were “evil and possessed,” needed to be obedient and that punishment was necessary to repent.

The plea deal is included below.