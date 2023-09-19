SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Jodi Hildebrandt, the owner of Connexions Classroom who is facing child abuse allegations in connection with “8 Passengers” YouTube blogger Ruby Franke, voluntarily surrendered her mental health therapist’s license today, Sept. 19.

The Utah Division of Professional Licensing (DOPL), which is a part of the Department of Commerce, announced that its agents had worked with Hildebrandt’s lawyer to negotiate the surrender. This means that even if she is released, she can no longer practice as a therapist.

“Given the heinous abuse allegations, the agency felt that the surrender of the license was the best course of action to protect the safety of Hildebrandt’s patients and clients,” said Department of Commerce Executive Director Margaret Busse.

Hildebrandt’s license, which she first obtained in 2005, had been previously taken away for 18 months after she disclosed confidential medical information about a patient and allowed a student to treat people in Hildebrandt’s practice. Hildebrandt failed to document the informed consent, benefits, and risks of such a relationship in Jane Doe’s patient charts, according to court documents.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During her period of probation, Hildebrandt regularly met with the Board and Division to assess her progress. She was required to meet with a supervisor, attend therapy, and complete a psychological evaluation.

She reportedly had to complete hours of “continuing professional education,” focusing on professional ethics, record-keeping, confidentiality, and dual relationships, according to court documents.

Additionally, as part of her probation, Hildebrandt was required to write a 500-word essay addressing how the American Counseling Association Code of Ethics and applicable Utah law applied to her violation.