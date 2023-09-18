SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — More information has come to light regarding Jodi Hildebrandt, the creator of the mental health company “ConneXions Classroom,” who was arrested for alleged aggravated child abuse with “8 Passengers” YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke.

In August, police were called after one of Franke’s children climbed out of a window of a residence owned by Hildebrandt and ran to a neighbor’s home. That neighbor found duct tape on the child’s wrists and ankles and contacted law enforcement, who reported the child to be severely malnourished. Police later found a second child in the residence, who was also malnourished.

In August 2013, Hildebrandt’s clinical mental health counseling license was temporarily terminated after she reportedly gave out patients’ sensitive information, according to the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing.

Hildebrandt was first licensed as a professional counselor in Utah on July 7, 2005, according to court documents. In April 2008, she reportedly began a clinical relationship providing mental health therapy to a married couple, whom the court referred to as John and Jane Doe. John and Jane Doe are now divorced, according to court documents.

Between April 2008 and March 2010, on multiple occasions in Utah, Hildebrandt reportedly discussed sensitive and private information about John and Jane Doe with their clergy and two other mental health therapists.

On March 11, 2009, Hildebrandt reportedly disclosed confidential information about John Doe, including a medical diagnosis, to administrators at a university in Utah. The disclosure of the information was detrimental to John Doe, according to court documents.

Between November 2009 and March 2010, while Hildebrandt was providing mental health therapy to Jane Doe, Hildebrandt reportedly permitted Jane Doe to perform a clinical practicum at the clinic owned by Hildebrandt. Jane Doe was only a mental health therapy student at the time.

Hildebrandt reportedly thought that this arrangement would be beneficial to Jane Doe, as Jane Doe had attended group therapy and community support groups at the facility and was comfortable and familiar with the issues of the clients, according to court documents.

Hildebrandt failed to document the informed consent, benefits, and risks of such a relationship in Jane Doe’s patient charts, according to court documents.

Hildebrandt reportedly admitted that her conduct was unprofessional, and her license was terminated for 18 months.

During her period of probation, Hildebrandt regularly met with the Board and Division to assess her progress. She was required to meet with a supervisor, attend therapy, and complete a psychological evaluation.

She reportedly had to complete hours of “continuing professional education,” focusing on professional ethics, record-keeping, confidentiality, and dual relationships, according to court documents.

Additionally, as part of her probation, Hildebrandt was required to write a 500-word essay addressing how the American Counseling Association Code of Ethics and applicable Utah law applied to her violation.