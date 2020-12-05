8 juveniles involved in chase and crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Eight juveniles sustained minor injuries after a crash and chase in West Valley City Saturday morning.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, an officer spotted a vehicle listed as stolen near 3500 South 6500 West early Saturday.

After spotted, the vehicle started traveling northeast out of a neighborhood. Officers say the vehicle appeared to be occupied by several occupants. An officer deployed spikes in front of the vehicle, but the driver immediately fled.

The driver and officer ensued in a pursuit. Police say the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn east on Parkway Blvd. but was going too fast and crashed.

Eight juveniles were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials say the teens were ranging in ages from 13 to 16 years old, all of which had been consuming alcohol.

All eight suspects sustained minor injuries, officials add. Six of the juveniles were evaluated by medical personnel on the scene and then released to their guardians. Two juveniles were transported to an area hospital to be evaluated for a possible broken arm and leg, they were later released to their guardians at the hospital.

Police say charges are being screened in the future.