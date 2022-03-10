MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (ABC4) – Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved eight vehicles on I-84 in Idaho on Wednesday.

Idaho State Police say the deadly crash happened around 3:44 p.m. along the westbound lanes of I-84 near milepost 93.

Authorities say the crash involved three semi-trucks, two pickup trucks, two passenger cars and a utility truck.

When authorities arrived, a 57-year-old man from Bena, Minn. was found dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact.

Three other drivers were also injured and were transported to local hospitals for injury treatment. Two of those people have been released, officials say.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and is still under investigation. Police reports say the interstate was covered with snow when the crash occurred.

Lanes along I-84 were blocked for several hours to allow for debris cleanup before reopening again.