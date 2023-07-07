SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The 7th Annual Ink Against Cancer: Ink and Art Fest will be held this weekend, July 8-9, at the Utah State Fairpark.

Ink Against Cancer: Ink & Art Fest event is a unique yearly fundraiser event bringing together tattoo artists, vendors, music, and artists of all different mediums to make a difference in our community and raise funds for cancer patients.

Courtesy Ink Against Cancer

The event was inspired after a fellow artist went through his own cancer battle. After his passing Ink Against Cancer kept the promise to establish a foundation to continue to help other cancer ‘Warriors’ in his memory.

All donated funds raised during the event will directly support Cancer Warriors with their daily living expenses while going through their journey.

The event will be held at the Grand building on Saturday, July 8th beginning at 11:00 am until 9:00 pm and on Sunday, July 9th from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.