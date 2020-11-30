78-year-old man killed in head-on crash by wrong-way driver near Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A 78-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision by a wrong-way on SR-9 near Hurricane on Monday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a silver Dodge Journey, driven by an 83-year-old man, was traveling westbound on SR-9 when for an unknown reason, the driver left the travel and began traveling eastbound in a westbound lane.

A 2010 Honda Ridgeline, driven by a 78-year-old man, then collided with the Dodge Journey head-on. The 78-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, UHP said.

SR-9 was closed for about 2 hours while UHP investigated the incident. It was later reopened at 10 a.m., a release said.

UHP is investigating the incident.

