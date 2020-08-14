75 years ago WWII ended and Utahns threw a party

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Seventy-five years ago on August 14, 1945, World War II ended. In Utah, the streets erupted into a party, and usually calm Salt Lake City turned into what has been called “a cauldron of unrestrained joy.”

Utahns were waving flags, carrying posters, and shouting during the celebration in the streets.

The day was the end of the war, but the official end would not be documented until the papers were signed on Sept 2, 1945.

The Utah State Historical Society (USHS) provided these photographs of the day 75 years ago and the party in downtown Salt Lake City.

Utah and the people who lived here had played a prominent role in the war, some in good ways and some not so good. The Wendover airfield served as the training ground for dropping the nuclear bombs that brought the war to an end. Utah was also one of the sites of what is now considered one of the worst civil rights violations in the history of the United States, the Topaz Internment camp where 11, 212 of our own citizens were kept because of Japanese heritage, including men who were members of the United States military.

Besides serving in armed forces, many Utahns worked in the factories here at home to help keep the troops supplied.

Ten percent of the population had served during the almost six years of America’s direct involvement in the war and that is not even counting the army of 24,000 Utah women known as Utah Rosies who helped make parachutes, drove trucks became security guards, etc. “Pistol packing mama” was a phrase well-known in Utah at the time.

At first, it has been reported the phones started ringing off the hook as people spread the news. In Utah, as the news spread the party started and people headed downtown to celebrate.

The party downtown started, confetti, traffic jams, the Salt Lake Tribune quoted census taker Joe Mansuy as saying,

“Service guys in uniform from Camp Kearns, Hill Field and Fort Douglas were kissing the girls. I heard some were on leave, and others were waiting to be shipped out.”

Girls from all over the area went downtown to kiss the soldiers.

Traffic was stopped and the streetcars were stuck in the throngs of Utahns who celebrated.