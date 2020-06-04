SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The total number of claims continue to decline, now falling below the state’s record highs for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

For the week of May 24-30, there were 4,996 new claims filed, and 93,276 weekly claims

filed for a total of $25,463,189 paid in traditional unemployment benefits. An additional $47,995,870 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out as well as $1,235,237 in federally funded extended benefit payments, for a total of $74,694,296 in unemployment benefits for the week.

A total of 1,561 new Pandemic employment Assistance claims were submitted. 7,707 individuals ended their unemployment as of May 23 compared to 9,772 the previous week.

“For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the number of new weekly claims fell just

below the state’s previous record high of 5,300 claims in 2013,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment

Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The consistent

decreases continue to be encouraging. With restrictions lifting and economic activity gradually

returning, it is important to remember these benefits are temporary and refusals to return to work

will result in a loss of benefits for most who are not determined to be at high risk for the illness.”

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims:

Office and Administrative Support (13.2%)

Production Occupations (8.7%)

Management Occupations (8.6%)

The five counties in Utah that had the highest number of new unemployment claims:

Salt Lake (37%)

Utah (19%)

Davis (8%)

Weber (7.6%)

Washington (3.7%)

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit

jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers

returning to work