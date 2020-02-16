72-year-old accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 72-year-old man was arrested after police say he had unlawful sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl in Spanish Fork.

The teenager told detectives that she met Warren Johnson at a Denny’s restaurant in Spanish Fork where her girlfriend works. Johnson would also reportedly frequent the restaurant.

According to court documents, Johnson would sometimes kiss and hug the teenager but after sometime, things escalated.

Johnson is accused of molesting the teenage girl when they went for a drive, according to court documents. Detectives say he then took the teenager to a farm where he forced sex on her.

Johnson denied all allegations and requested a lawyer when he was confronted by police. He was arrested and transported to the Utah County Jail.

Johnson has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a teenager.

