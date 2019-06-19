7 teens in custody following school burglary

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A group of teens are in juvenile detention following a burglary at Edison Elementary School, 466 South Cheyenne Street, on Tuesday night.

Police said they received reports of people climbing a ladder onto the school at approximately 11 pm Tuesday. Officers said when they arrived, they found a projector and other electronics scattered on the ground and a group of kids running from the school.

Police setup a containment around the area, and Lt. Dave Cracroft, with the Salt Lake City Police, said they were able to take seven teen boys into custody. He said parents of some of the teens arrived at the school, found out their boys were involved and assisted police.

All of the teen boys are said to be between the ages of 15 to 17 years old. Police said the teens were taken to a juvenile detention center and are all facing charges of burglary, property damage and fleeing from police.

A trooper, who was responding to the burglary, was involved in an accident at the intersection of Redwood Road and 400 South, in Salt Lake City, according to Lt. Cracroft. He said the trooper ran a red light and hit a car who was driving through the the intersection on a green light. Police said the driver was next to a semi-truck and that may have blocked the trooper and the driver from seeing each other.

Police said the driver complained of arm pain and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Neither they or the trooper were seriously injured.