UTAH (ABC4) – UPS has announced six elite drivers from Utah were newly inducted into the “Circle of Honor,” an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Utah has 51 drivers who have qualified for this achievement with more than 10,500 drivers globally a part of the Circle of Honor. Once qualified drivers receive a patch they can wear on their jackets representing their achievement.

“In this era of distracted driving, it’s an incredible accomplishment when our drivers are inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor,” said Carol B. Tomé, UPS Chief Executive Officer. “All UPS drivers understand the important role rigorous training and safety protocols play in keeping them, and our communities, safe. Collectively, our drivers log more than 3.5 billion miles each year on roadways around the world, and our Circle of Honor drivers are among the safest on the road. I’m so very proud of what our Circle of Honor drivers represent.”

Check out this year’s new honorary drivers: