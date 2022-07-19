COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Six of the 31 members of a white supremacist group who were arrested near a northern Idaho pride event last month have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot.

The Patriot Front members were arrested June 11 with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Six members of the group made court appearances Monday. One Utahn was included in the group — Dakota Tabler of West Valley City.

Jon Lewis, a George Washington University researcher who specializes in homegrown violent extremism, said Patriot Front is a white supremacist neo-Nazi group whose members perceive Black Americans, Jews and LGBTQ people as enemies.

