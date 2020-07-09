6 Intermountain hospitals make IBM Watson’s top 100 hospitals list for 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Six Intermountain Healthcare hospitals in Utah were named to IBM Watson Health’s Top 100 hospitals list for 2020.

The hospitals chosen were based on an annual study of the nation’s top-performing hospitals for quality care and patient satisfaction:

Alta View Hospital; Sandy

McKay Dee Hospital; Ogden

Logan Regional Hospital

Cedar City Hospital

Utah Valley Hospital

American Fork Hospital

The IMB Watson serves as a blueprint for hospitals around the country to aspire to in the future.

The annual study has been examining healthcare data for 27 years to demonstrate that quality care and operational efficiency can be achieved simultaneously to improve patient care.

The 100 hospitals were chosen out of over 2,600 that were part of this year’s study. Those in the top 100 had better survival rates, lower inpatient expenses, and shorter lengths of stay.

“It’s an honor to see both larger and smaller Intermountain hospitals on the list. This recognition highlights our effort to provide consistent high-quality care, great outcomes, and positive experiences whenever and wherever patients come to us for their health care,” said Rob Allen, Intermountain Healthcare’s chief operating officer. “Data is key to how our teams align across the system to track and measure continuous improvement in healthcare outcomes, value, and affordability for our patients and communities. We seek opportunities to both learn from and share our insights and successes with other health systems.”

IBM Watson Health estimates that if all Medicare inpatients received the same level of care as those who were treated at one of the top 100 hospitals:

106,000 additional lives could be saved

49,000 additional patients could be treated with no complications

More than $8.3 billion could be saved on inpatient care

A typical patient could be released from the hospital a half day earlier

2020 marks the first time six Intermountain hospitals have made the list at once.

For more information on IBM Watson Health’s Top 100 list click here.