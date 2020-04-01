6.5 magnitude earthquake hits central Idaho

CHALLIS, Idaho (ABC4 News) — A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday evening.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck just before 5 p.m. It was centered near Challis, Idaho— about 78 miles from Boise.
Northern Utah residents reported feeling the quake. This earthquake comes nearly two weeks after Utah experienced at 5.7 magnitude quake. Its epicenter was in Magna, and officials have reported more than 650 aftershocks related to that quake.
Seismologists said “there is no obvious relationship” between the Idaho earthquake and the Magna earthquake or other large events on the Wasatch Fault.
The 6.5 Idaho earthquake released about 16 times more energy than the Magna quake according to seismologists.
LATEST POSTS:
- Digital learning presents challenges during COVID-19 pandemic
- Life and death decisions of COVID-19 pandemic
- Doctors share tips to safely grocery shop during COVID-19
- ABC to air encore episodes of ‘General Hospital’ on Fridays
- On average women work 3 months longer than men to earn the same amount