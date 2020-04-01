6.5 magnitude earthquake hits central Idaho

This photo provided by Tyler Beyer shows a rockslide on Highway 21 near Lowman, Idaho, after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. (Tyler Beyer via AP)

CHALLIS, Idaho (ABC4 News) — A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck just before 5 p.m. It was centered near Challis, Idaho— about 78 miles from Boise.

Northern Utah residents reported feeling the quake. This earthquake comes nearly two weeks after Utah experienced at 5.7 magnitude quake. Its epicenter was in Magna, and officials have reported more than 650 aftershocks related to that quake.

Seismologists said “there is no obvious relationship” between the Idaho earthquake and the Magna earthquake or other large events on the Wasatch Fault.

The 6.5 Idaho earthquake released about 16 times more energy than the Magna quake according to seismologists.

LATEST POSTS: