58 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4) –The Navajo Department of Health released a report on Sunday saying 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths were recorded for the week.

The total death count remains at 1,464 deaths and the number of those who recovered from COVID-19 is now at 32,906. The report also said 347,909 COVID-19 tests have been administered and the overall total number of positive cases is now 34,878, including six delayed reported cases.

Arizona will not report new case numbers until Tuesday due to a system update the state is conducting on their systems. Utah and New Mexico will report exact weekend case numbers on Monday. Residents were still being advised to proceed with caution when interacting in and outside of the Navajo Nation.

“If you travel, please wear a mask in public and avoid close contact with people who are sick,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. He also continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

Nez said contact trasers continue to find people becoming infected after going to large family gatherings where people are not wearing masks. Meanwhile, healthcare workers were praised for their ongoing work and endurance during the pandemic.

“Thank you to all of the health care workers and first responders who are working through the weekend to treat our people and to save lives,” said Vice President Myron Lizer, “We are in this together so please support one another and keep praying for our people and our communities.”

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Residents who would like to get vaccinated should schedule an appointment with their health care provider.

For more information on prevention tips and other COVID-19 resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website here. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.