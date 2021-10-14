5600 West Interchange at I-80 to close this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will close the 5600 West interchange at I-80 in Salt Lake City this weekend from Friday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 18 at 5 a.m.

UDOT is planning to convert the 5600 W interchange into a diverging diamond configuration the weekend of October 15. The on and off-ramps, as well as the bridge over the interstate, will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to 7200 W, Wright Bros Dr., or Bangerter Hwy. Mainline I-80 will remain open during the interchange closure.

Once it is finished, the diverging diamond interchange plan for 5600 West will enhance safety and improve traffic flow. This is part of a larger project to reconstruct 5600 West between S.R. 201 and I-80.

Other elements of the road improvement project at 5600 West include:

Widening the roadway and adding additional lanes of traffic in both directions.

Upgrades to various intersections.

Building a new bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Reconfiguring the interchange at I-80.

Residents, businesses, and commuters can expect traffic restrictions, construction equipment in the area, and an increase in noise, dust, and vibration.

Work at the I-80 interchange will continue including work on the shoulders, ramps, bridge deck, and traffic signals. Night work on the I-80 bridge to repair potholes will also continue.

Traffic along the corridor will continue to be shifted at various points due to construction activities. UDOT advises drivers to use caution when traveling and watch for traffic control devices, and crews working in and near the roadway.

UDOT also reminds drivers to please respect posted speed limits for the safety of crews working in the area.

Visit the UDOT project page for more information.