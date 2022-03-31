PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) is excited to host a celebratory parade in honor of Utah’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes on April 1.
The parade is set to take place on Park City’s Main Street and will feature more than 55 Utah Olympians who competed in the recent Beijing and Tokyo Olympic Games.
Locals are encouraged to line the parade route in support of Utah’s Olympic and Paralympic talent, as well as take part in the post-parade celebration. An Olympian meet and greet will be held after the parade, and the night will be closed off with a live concert starring local band, Lash LaRue.
The following athletes will participate in the event:
David Blair – 2016, 2020 – Para Athletics–Discus – gold
Ethan Cepuran – 2022 – Speedskating – bronze
Caroline Claire – 2018, 2022 – Freeski Slopestyle/Big Air
Kyra Condie – 2020 – Sport Climbing
Casey Dawson – 2022 – Speedskating – bronze
Ashley Farquharson – 2022 – Luge
Taylor Fletcher – 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 – Nordic Combined
Olivia Giaccio – 2022 – Moguls
Jasper Good – 2018, 2022 – Nordic Combined
Marin Hamill – 2022 – Freeski Slopestyle/Big Air
Shelby Jensen – 2020 – Wheelchair Fencing
Jaelin Kauf – 2018, 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Moguls – silver
Casey Larson – 2018, 2022 – Ski Jumping
Chris Lillis – 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials – gold
Bubba Newby – 2018, 2022 – Freeskiing/Halfpipe
Megan Nick – 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials – bronze
Nick Page – 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Moguls
Justin Schoenefeld – 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials – gold
Stephen Schumann – 2022 – Nordic Combined
Jared Shumate – 2022 – Nordic Combined
Brita Sigourney – 2014, 2018, 2022 – Freeski – Halfpipe – bronze
Darian Stevens – 2018, 2022 – Ski and Snowboard
Colby Stevenson – 2022 – Freeski Slopestyle/Big Air – Silver
Danelle Umstead – 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 – Para Skiing
Robert Umstead – 2014, 2018, 2022 – Para Skiing (Guide)
Winter Vinecki – 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials
Bradley Wilson – 2014, 2018, 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Moguls
Bella Wright – 2022 – Alpine Skiing
Shannon Bahrke – 2002, 2006, 2010 – Freestyle Skiing–Moguls – silver, bronze
Allison Baver – 2002, 2006, 2010 – Short Track Speedskating – Bronze
David Chodounsky – 2014, 2018 – Ski and Snowboard
Lauren Cholewinski Isaac – 2010, 2014 – Speedskating
Billy Demong – 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 – Nordic Combined – gold, silver
Tracy Evans Land – 1994, ’98, ’02 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials
Kris ‘Fuzz’ Feddersen – 1988, 1992, 1994, 1998 – Aerials
Akwasi Frimpong – 2018 – Skeleton – Competed for Ghana
Chris Haslock – 1988 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials
Eric Heiden – 1976, 1980 – Speedskating – gold, several
Travis Jayner – 2010 – Short Track Speedskating – Bronze 5000 Relay
Meehyun Lee – 2018 – Freeski – Slopestyle – Competed for Korea
Ted Ligety – 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 – Alpine Skiing
Jana Lindsey-Johnson – 2006, 2010 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials
Monte Meier – 1994, ’98, ’02, ’06, ’10 – Para Alpine – 1 Gold, 2 silver & 1 bronze
Phoebe Mills – 1988 – Gymnastics – bronze (beam)
Jon Owen – 1988 – Luge
Craig Rodman – 1992, 1994 – Freestyle Skiing–Moguls
Richard ‘Dick’ Roth – 1964 – Swimming – Gold
Diane Simpson – 1988 – Rhythmic Gymnastics
Sean Smith – Freestyle
Debra Stark – 1972 – Gymnastics
Picabo Street – Alpine – Gold & Silver
Liz Swaney – 2018 – Freeskiing/Halfpipe – Competed for Hungary
Thomas Wei-Tsu Tang 唐慰祖 – 1988 1992 – Alpine – Competed for Chinese Taipei
Sarah Tueting – 1998, 2002 – Ice Hockey – Gold 1998, Silver 2002
Lindsey Van – 2014 – Ski Jumping
Chris Waddell – 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004 – Para Skiing/Para Track & Field – Several medals