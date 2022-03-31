PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) is excited to host a celebratory parade in honor of Utah’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes on April 1.

The parade is set to take place on Park City’s Main Street and will feature more than 55 Utah Olympians who competed in the recent Beijing and Tokyo Olympic Games.

Locals are encouraged to line the parade route in support of Utah’s Olympic and Paralympic talent, as well as take part in the post-parade celebration. An Olympian meet and greet will be held after the parade, and the night will be closed off with a live concert starring local band, Lash LaRue.

The following athletes will participate in the event:

David Blair – 2016, 2020 – Para Athletics–Discus – gold

Ethan Cepuran – 2022 – Speedskating – bronze

Caroline Claire – 2018, 2022 – Freeski Slopestyle/Big Air

Kyra Condie – 2020 – Sport Climbing

Casey Dawson – 2022 – Speedskating – bronze

Ashley Farquharson – 2022 – Luge

Taylor Fletcher – 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 – Nordic Combined

Olivia Giaccio – 2022 – Moguls

Jasper Good – 2018, 2022 – Nordic Combined

Marin Hamill – 2022 – Freeski Slopestyle/Big Air

Shelby Jensen – 2020 – Wheelchair Fencing

Jaelin Kauf – 2018, 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Moguls – silver

Casey Larson – 2018, 2022 – Ski Jumping

Chris Lillis – 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials – gold

Bubba Newby – 2018, 2022 – Freeskiing/Halfpipe

Megan Nick – 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials – bronze

Nick Page – 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Moguls

Justin Schoenefeld – 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials – gold

Stephen Schumann – 2022 – Nordic Combined

Jared Shumate – 2022 – Nordic Combined

Brita Sigourney – 2014, 2018, 2022 – Freeski – Halfpipe – bronze

Darian Stevens – 2018, 2022 – Ski and Snowboard

Colby Stevenson – 2022 – Freeski Slopestyle/Big Air – Silver

Danelle Umstead – 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 – Para Skiing

Robert Umstead – 2014, 2018, 2022 – Para Skiing (Guide)

Winter Vinecki – 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials

Bradley Wilson – 2014, 2018, 2022 – Freestyle Skiing–Moguls

Bella Wright – 2022 – Alpine Skiing

Shannon Bahrke – 2002, 2006, 2010 – Freestyle Skiing–Moguls – silver, bronze

Allison Baver – 2002, 2006, 2010 – Short Track Speedskating – Bronze

David Chodounsky – 2014, 2018 – Ski and Snowboard

Lauren Cholewinski Isaac – 2010, 2014 – Speedskating

Billy Demong – 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 – Nordic Combined – gold, silver

Tracy Evans Land – 1994, ’98, ’02 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials

Kris ‘Fuzz’ Feddersen – 1988, 1992, 1994, 1998 – Aerials

Akwasi Frimpong – 2018 – Skeleton – Competed for Ghana

Chris Haslock – 1988 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials

Eric Heiden – 1976, 1980 – Speedskating – gold, several

Travis Jayner – 2010 – Short Track Speedskating – Bronze 5000 Relay

Meehyun Lee – 2018 – Freeski – Slopestyle – Competed for Korea

Ted Ligety – 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 – Alpine Skiing

Jana Lindsey-Johnson – 2006, 2010 – Freestyle Skiing–Aerials

Monte Meier – 1994, ’98, ’02, ’06, ’10 – Para Alpine – 1 Gold, 2 silver & 1 bronze

Phoebe Mills – 1988 – Gymnastics – bronze (beam)

Jon Owen – 1988 – Luge

Craig Rodman – 1992, 1994 – Freestyle Skiing–Moguls

Richard ‘Dick’ Roth – 1964 – Swimming – Gold

Diane Simpson – 1988 – Rhythmic Gymnastics

Sean Smith – Freestyle

Debra Stark – 1972 – Gymnastics

Picabo Street – Alpine – Gold & Silver

Liz Swaney – 2018 – Freeskiing/Halfpipe – Competed for Hungary

Thomas Wei-Tsu Tang 唐慰祖 – 1988 1992 – Alpine – Competed for Chinese Taipei

Sarah Tueting – 1998, 2002 – Ice Hockey – Gold 1998, Silver 2002

Lindsey Van – 2014 – Ski Jumping

Chris Waddell – 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004 – Para Skiing/Para Track & Field – Several medals