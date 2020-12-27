ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old boy rang a bell at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg signifying the end of his chemotherapy treatment for a brain tumor.
A hospital spokesperson said Jase Black has a condition called neurofibromatosis Type 1. He received 60 weeks of chemotherapy before he got to “ring out” this past week.
Jase concluded his bell ringing ceremony with a few dances for the camera and hospital staff.
The spokesperson said Jase’s brain tumor was non cancerous.
LATEST STORIES:
- 5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy in St. Pete
- Cedar City Police capture suspect involved in string of vehicle burglaries
- President Trump vetoes major defense bill despite strong backing in Congress
- Jon Huber, pro wrestling’s Brodie Lee/Luke Harper, has died at 41
- The IUP Panel on the COVID relief bill and Georgia runoff election