SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A child has been killed after an auto-ped crash in Sandy on Tuesday.

Sandy Police say the victim is a 5-year-old child. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the fatal crash involves a USPS mail truck. The crash happened near the 9300 block of Blossomwood Cir in Sandy.

The USPS driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Officers are investigating the deadly incident and are looking into the events leading up to the collision.

Sandy Police says neither speed or impairment are not being considered as contributing factors at this time.

ABC4 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.