5 Weber County District schools move to remote learning amid COVID surge

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Sand Ridge Junior High will be moving to virtual learning beginning Friday, January 21. The Weber School District announced in a press release that the school surpassed 30 confirmed cases of COVID, solidifying the decision to go virtual.

Sand Ridge Junior High joins Roy Junior High, Fremont High School, Roy High School and Weber High School in the decision to go virtual, in addition to many other schools across the state.

Students at are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 26th.

During the virtual instruction, students will follow a specified online schedule. Teachers and support staff will be in the school building during the remote learning periods Extracurricular activities will take place after school, but students who have recently tested positive for COVID will not be permitted to attend until they complete an isolation period as outlined by the CDC.