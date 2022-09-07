UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of Utah’s 54 earned a spot on the list, putting them in the top 1% of best places to live in the nation.

According to representatives, Livability’s Top 100 changes with every trip Earth takes around the sun. Prior to compiling the list each year, organizers say they gather information through a number of exclusive studies and surveys, tweak their algorithm as-needed and evaluate new variables and data points to be added to the ranking process. This year, Livability notes that more than 2,300 U.S. cities were examined based on nine different categories: amenities, economy, demographics, housing, social and civic capital, education, health care, transportation and infrastructure and remote readiness.

Of the Top 100 Best Places to live in America, Provo, Utah came in at No. 87, while Orem, Utah was placed at No. 60, Logan, Utah earned spot No. 41, Sandy, Utah came in at No. 33, and Salt Lake City took the cake at No. 8.

No. 87: Provo

If you’re looking for a place to settle down, raise a family and find peace, Provo is the place for you. Though it’s well-known as the state’s third largest city, Provo has a slight population of only 116,886, contributing to the area’s exceptional rates of public safety.

Nicknamed the “Happy Valley,” Livability found that the majority of Provo residents reported an above-average state of wellbeing. Of course, the “remarkably beautiful and peaceful surroundings” of Utah Valley make for a natural mood-booster.

Another one of Provo’s strong suits is its booming economy. The city itself is known nationally as an epicenter for technology and research companies. All of these reasons along with the city’s abundance of kid-friendly activities make Provo, Utah the perfect place to raise children.

Not ready to add another face to the family? Prioritize yourself by taking a class at Provo’s very own Brigham Young University, the college that’s on a mission to “assist individuals in their quest for perfection and eternal life.”

No. 60: Orem

Orem, Utah shares several similarities with its neighboring city, Provo, including a high performing economy, breathtaking geography, kid-friendly way of life and affordable cost of living.

According to Livability, what makes Orem different is its location “tucked between the eastern shore of Lake Utah and the soaring landscapes of Mount Timpanogos and Cascade Mountain.” The city’s varying surroundings offer residents a duo-lifestyle of laid-back lake life and intense mountaineering.

Additionally, Orem’s position just 41 miles south of Salt Lake makes for a quick trip into the city.

No. 41: Logan

A quaint but aesthetic looking city, Logan, Utah is made up of unique looking buildings. Founded in 1859, the city’s architect was Truman O. Angell. According to HistoryToGo, Angell made a name for himself as “an LDS Church architect who designed many early Utah structures including the Salt Lake Temple.”

Livability says that the city’s location in Cache Valley ensures that residents will never go bored. Enjoy the summertime by exploring Logan’s different hiking and biking trails, and prepare to gear up for skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling come winter.

Along with a long list of things to do, Logan presents a slew of job opportunities. According to Livability, the city is buzzing with a number of thriving industries, including health care and social services, manufacturing, retail, arts, sports, entertainment and recreation. Logan reportedly has one of the lowest unemployment rates in America.

Though a job won’t be hard to find in this northern Utah oasis, a house may be. Livability notes that the average home value hovers over just $275,000, a reasonable price for the city’s residents, nearly 50% of whom range from age 18 to 30.

No. 33: Sandy

Like its sister cities, Sandy, Utah is recognized for its strong economy, job market and infrastructure, though this location is just about as close to Salt Lake as you can get without leaving the suburbs.

Roughly a 20-minute drive to SLC, residents of Sandy experience the best of both worlds with the Wasatch Mountain Range “right in their backyard” and Little Cottonwood Canyon just a short drive away.

Looking for more to do? Go watch Sandy’s very own Major League Soccer team, Real Salt Lake, play at Rio Tinto Stadium, or catch a performance at the Sandy Amphitheater.

Livability says that all of these factors contribute to Sandy’s title as “one of the most sought-after cities near Salt Lake.”

No. 8: Salt Lake City

Earning a spot on Livability’s “Top 10 Places to Live in America”, Salt Lake City is versatile, convenient and booming with growth.

SLC, nestled just beside the Wasatch Mountain range offers city dwellers a simultaneously urban and active way of life.

Start the day off in city bounds by visiting one of Salt Lake’s buzzing coffee shops. Explore the area’s history when visiting Salt Lake Temple, known around the world as the largest Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) Temple on Earth. Indulge in the arts by seeing a show at the “Broadway-style” Eccles Theater or by taking a trip to one of several museums.

Ready to unwind? SLC has quite the beer scene. Swing by one of the city’s breweries for a taste of what the locals are sipping. According to Yelp, some of the best breweries in Salt Lake include Epic Brewing, Fisher Brewing, T.F. Brewing and Squatters Pub.

On the weekend, escape into the mountains where you’ll find world-class ski resorts along with an abundance of hiking and biking trails, or embark on a journey nearby to one of Utah’s five national parks.

Additionally, Livability notes that SLC includes a “robust transportation system” and its very own international airport.

The city is also home to the University of Utah, home of the Utes! Planning on moving in? If so, expect to become familiar with that red logo–us Salt Lakers are die-hard fans!

To see Livability’s full list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, click here.