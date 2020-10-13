4th congressional district race setting spending records; $11 million projected in TV advertising

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – A Utah Congressional race — being watched across the county because of how competitive it is — is setting advertising spending records on local television.

FCC records show a projected $11 million in spending on TV advertisements for the 4th congressional district race between Congressman Ben McAdams, a Democrat, and Republican nominee Burgess Owens.

That would be the most money ever spent on TV ads in the district for a congressional race.

“We are seeing an immense amount of money coming into negative campaign ads,” said Jason Perry, director at Hinckley Institute of Politics.”We’re looking at an enormous amount of outside money — some people like to call it satellite funding — from places outside the state.” added Perry

It’s a district being closely watched, as McAdams won in 2018 by fewer than 700 votes.

“It leans Republican, but it has a Democrat representing it,” said Perry.

He said both campaigns are targeting suburban women, many of whom tell pollsters they are still undecided in advance of November’s election.