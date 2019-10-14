What to know when setting up for Medicare during this year’s AEP

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – At today’s rate, every single day there are 10,000 new people needing to enroll in Medicare. Holding true to its reputation, Medicare is very confusing. If you don’t have a personal HR director, you will probably need help walking through it.

Chuck Moore says the fist step is setting up insurance on time.

“Well, first off, right now is a critical process is a critical time because it’s called AEP. It’s the Annual Enrollment or Election Period. It’s when everybody that’s on Medicare can make a change to their Medicare plans.”

The Annual Enrollment Period lasts from October 15 through December 7, but Moore insists people turning 65 start choosing their plan at least three to four months before their birthday. The steps necessary to make sure insurance is up and running can’t be set in place with just a phone call to a 1-800 number.

Most agents you reach on insurance helplines have had only a few weeks of training selling their insurance plan. An local insurance provider can represent all insurance plans and will have had years of experience. It’s essential to get the information you need specific to your needs, prescription drugs, and provider.

There are a lot of changes these years. Some people may not need to make changes to their insurance plan, but if you need help choosing a plan you can contact a local Utah Medicare specialist like Chuck Moore.

You can call 801-698-3625 or email him at Chuck@ChuckMooreInsurance.com

This article contains sponsored content.