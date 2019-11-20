What to expect for Santa’s arrival atop City Creek Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – There is a lot of festive fun going on and it’s available to everyone at City Creek Center this Christmas. Santa’s arrival and Macy’s Candy Windows headline the events.

All the festivities start today, Nov 21st, at 6pm.

6pm: Macy’s reveals Candy Windows on Main Street

7pm: Santa arrives! He will be landing on the rooftops in front of the Food Court!

8pm: Holiday Fire Foundation Show Debut, by America First Credit Union

Visits with Santa are free every day from 10am-9pm starting Friday Nov. 22. He will be at City Creek Center through Christmas Eve until 6pm when he must return to the North Pole.

Newcomers should expect to arrive early to have a good vantage point of Santa’s landing. He will be stopping rooftop by rooftop just as he does when visiting homes.

To see what else you can expect including food go to ShopCityCreekCenter.com

Also, if you use your America First Credit Union Visa or Debit Credit cards, you can receive 50% off of your photos.

This article contains sponsored content.