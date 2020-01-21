Live Now
What the largest bridal showcase in the state has to offer

The South Towne Bridal Showcase is happening this weekend. It’s the largest bridal show in the state. One of the vendors you’ll see there is Elizabeth Means, owner & designer of Eccentricity.

Eccentricity’s goal is to give you an Instagram/Pinterest worthy wedding, but one you haven’t seen before. As designers and planners they create a unique vision and execute it throughout the planning process. The planning is 100% stress free in order for you to enjoy your day.

You can reach them online at: WeddingsByEccentricity.com or call, text, email, or on Instagram @weddings_by_eccentricity .

Call: 562.458.2934

Email: elizabeth@weddingsbyeccentricity.com

The South Towne Bridal Showcase

At the Mountain America Expo Center

January 24th 3pm – 8pm

January 25th 11am – 7pm

For tickets go to: SLCBridalShowcase.com

If you’d like to win tickets to the show go to: https://www.abc4.com/ktvx-kucw-south-towne-bridal-showcase-ticket-sweepstakes/#//

