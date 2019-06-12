What kind of financial advisor should you hire?

The idea of interviewing a financial advisor before choosing their service might not be common, but there are different kinds of advisors and factors that you should consider before deciding.

Things to Consider in a Financial Advisor

–Personality

Who do you connect with or relate to on a personal level?

–How do they get paid for their services?

Commission Based

Fee Based

–What are their credentials?

CFA, CFP, Charter of Financial Consulting, and more

–How will they invest your money? And is it right for your goals?

An investor may lean towards different styles of investing. Stocks, Real Estate, Bonds, Cash, Private Equity, Private Companies, etc.

