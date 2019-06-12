Live Now
What kind of financial advisor should you hire?

The idea of interviewing a financial advisor before choosing their service might not be common, but there are different kinds of advisors and factors that you should consider before deciding.

Things to Consider in a Financial Advisor

Personality

Who do you connect with or relate to on a personal level?

How do they get paid for their services?

            Commission Based

            Fee Based

What are their credentials?

            CFA, CFP, Charter of Financial Consulting, and more

How will they invest your money? And is it right for your goals?

An investor may lean towards different styles of investing. Stocks, Real Estate, Bonds, Cash, Private Equity, Private Companies, etc.

A financial advisor should be correct for your goals and needs. Foresight Wealth management knows this and customizes investing and savings and comes up with a solution specific to you and your money.

Visit ForesightWealth.com to see how they can help you with your financial goals.


This article contains sponsored content.

