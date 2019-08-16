‘Washed Ashore’ exhibit and end of summer events at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Utah’s Hogle Zoo is proud to showcase the Washed Ashore art exhibit. It has been on display since the beginning of May and will officially come to end in September. Washed Ashore is an art exhibit featuring 15 sculptures made entirely out of trash found along our beaches and in our oceans.

The exhibit is a testament to Utah Hogle Zoo’s commitment to a greener and more renewable future. They’re leading the charge by making changes in every aspect of their operation: no more plastic bags in the gift shop, no straws, switching from plastic to aluminum water bottles at concession areas, and installing water refill stations throughout zoo grounds.

The summer Washed Ashore art exhibit is coming to end, however there is still plenty to look forward to. Newly remodeled exhibits have recently opened featuring adorable meerkats as well as warthogs. Come see what all the excitement is about before the summer comes to an end at Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

This article contains sponsored content.