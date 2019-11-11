Want your diet to succeed during the holidays?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Are you a sugar-holic? Afraid of the sugar withdrawal? Don’t worry. It’s a rut that we all can get stuck in.

Unfortunately, 95% people fail at first when trying to lose weight. Melissa Pennington was one of those. She has now lost 33 pounds following Dr. Kells’ Weight Loss program. This time is worked for Melissa for several reasons. A laid-out diet that was easy to follow, healthy food, and the lifetime companionship of Dr Kells’ Weight Loss.

Dr. Kristen Kells knew something had to change in the weight loss industry. A program needed to address all aspects of the person losing weight. Biochemistry, physiology, and psychology. Dr. Kells was hearing these needs from everyone trying to succeed.

If you are wondering if this if for you, call (385) 217-6368 for a free, no-obligation consultation. If you sign up during the holidays, you will receive a free month. You can also visit DrKellsWeightLoss.com for more info.

This article contains sponsored content.