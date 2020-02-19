Vaping injuries in Utah – What parents need to know and tips for conversation with your teen

Although the number of vaping injury-related cases in Utah have slowed from last year’s rapid pace of reported cases, doctors are still seeing patients who continue to experience vaping-related injuries.

Dixie Harris, MD, a pulmonary medicine specialist and critical care physician at Intermountain Healthcare, was the first clinician in the state of Utah to notice a pattern of illness/injuries developing in the state linked to vaping marijuana oil in August 2019.

Dr. Harris was able to see multiple patients presenting at several Intermountain Healthcare hospitals throughout Utah through the use of the Intermountain Telehealth Critical Care program, which allowed her to consult on patients remotely from Salt Lake City. Upon observing this pattern, Dr. Harris reported this to the Utah Department of Health, and they issued a public warning.

Dr. Harris continues to treat patients who have experienced vaping-related injuries (EVALI) this year and she has a warning for parents of teens and vapors. She says that parents need to be aware of the popularity of vaping and use of e-cigarettes.

In conjunction with the Utah Departments of Health, Dr. Harris offers the following tips for parents to talk to their teens about vaping and use of e-cigarettes.



BEFORE THE TALK

> Know the facts.

Get credible information about e-cigarettes and young people at E cigarettes.SurgeonGeneral.gov.

> Be patient and ready to listen.

Avoid criticism and encourage an open dialogue. Remember, your goal is to have a conversation, not to deliver a lecture. It’s okay for your conversation to take place over time, in bits and pieces.



> Set a positive example by being tobacco-free.

If you use tobacco, it’s never too late to quit. For free help, visit SmokeFree.gov or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

ANSWER THEIR QUESTIONS

Here are some questions and comments you might get from your teen about e-cigarettes and some ideas about how you can answer them.

Q. Why don’t you want me to use e-cigarettes?

The cloud that people exhale from e-cigarettes can expose you to chemicals that are not safe to breathe.

Q. What’s the big deal about nicotine?

Science shows that e-cigarettes contain ingredients that are addictive and could harm different parts of your body. Right now, your brain is still developing, which means you are more vulnerable to addiction. Many e-cigarettes contain nicotine and using nicotine can change your brain to make you crave more nicotine. It can also affect your memory and concentration. I don’t want that for you!

E-cigarettes contain chemicals that are harmful. When people use e-cigarettes, they breathe in tiny particles that can harm their lungs. Your brain is still developing until about age 25. The Surgeon General reported that nicotine is addictive and can harm your brain development.

Using nicotine at your age may make it harder for you to concentrate, learn, or control your impulses. Nicotine can even train your brain to be more easily addicted to other drugs like meth and cocaine.

I don’t say this to scare you, but I want you to have the facts because nothing is more important to me than your health and safety.

Q. Aren’t e-cigarettes safer than conventional cigarettes? I (or my friends) have tried e-cigarettes and it was no big deal.

Because your brain is still developing, scientific studies show that it isn’t safe for you to use any tobacco product that contains nicotine, including e-cigarettes.

Whether you get nicotine from an e-cigarette or a cigarette, it’s still risky. Some e-cigarette batteries have even exploded and hurt people.

I appreciate your honesty. In the future, I hope you (or your friends) will stay away from e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, including cigarettes. Science shows that e-cigarettes contain ingredients that are addictive and could harm different parts of your body. Next time we go to the doctor, let’s ask about the risks of nicotine, e-cigarettes, and other tobacco products.

Q. I thought e-cigarettes didn’t have nicotine – just water and flavoring?

I used to think that too. But many e-cigarettes have nicotine. There are also other chemicals in them that can be harmful.

Let’s look at the Surgeon General ‘s website on e-cigarettes (E-cigarettes.SurgeonGeneral.gov) together so you can see for yourself.

If I could live my life over again, I never would have started smoking. I learned that people who smoke cigarettes are much more likely to develop, and die from, certain diseases than people who don’t smoke. This was really scary, so I quit smoking. Quitting was really hard, and I don’t want you to go through that. The best thing is to not start at all.

This article contains sponsored content.