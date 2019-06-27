Utah’s Unclaimed Property Division: There may be unclaimed money that belongs to you

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Whether it’s old refunds, overpaid bills, forgotten accounts or neglected deposits, when businesses owe Utahns money but can’t find them, they turn those funds over to the State. Each year, millions of dollars in bank accounts, stock certificates, insurance checks, bonds and dividends find their way to the State of Utah because the owners cannot be located. In fact, one in five Utahns have money, and most don’t even know it.

The mission of the Unclaimed Property Division is to return that money to its rightful owners. They are asking people to search the official .gov site or call to claim their money.

Website: mycash.utah.gov & Phone: 801-715-3300

Listeners can share their experiences of finding their lost money online and encourage others to search the site as well.

Facebook: Utah Unclaimed Property Division

Instagram: MyCashUtah

Twitter: UtahUnclaimProp

This article contains sponsored content.