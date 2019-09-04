Utah Department of Health: Lung disease outbreaks linked to vaping

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – In the last couple of months, we’ve been reporting on the potential dangers of vaping. And the potential connection to lung problems. Ryan Bartlett with the Tobacco Prevention Control Program was able to share with us what we need to know about the dangers of vaping. Some disturbing things and concerns about vaping have now surfaced because it’s use has been around for a little while.

In the past couple of months across the United States, and here in Utah, there have been a couple hundred people who have developed severe respiratory illness requiring hospitalization and even medically induced comas so that lungs could heal. In Illinois there was even one case of a fatality from the outbreak.

The emergence of cases from vaping is currently under investigation in the entire department of health. Collections of samples of vaping oils are under investigation to see if there’s been something added to the oils in certain products. Some cases have been linked to THC and cannabinoids that users have been putting into cartridges and into their vaping pens. Most of these cases have been linked a product bought off the streets, a lot of times containing THC, and then inserted into the vaping device.

Thankfully, Utah hasn’t experienced any deaths in Utah from vaping up to this point. There are still people in hospitals who have these symptoms and doctors aren’t yet sure what the long-term effects to be.

If you are vaping it’s recommended to not buy products off the street, do not modify or adjust the products that are in the vaping oils that you’re purchasing.

As of now there are 28 confirmed cases, and then 14 more possible cases. Tobacco Prevention is interviewing people to find out what products they’ve been using, how often they’ve been using them. just kind of trying to track it back and see what’s causing this.

The Utah Department of Health recommends youth to stay away from the products altogether. It is not a product that youth and young adults should be using because brain development. It can affect memory and learning and can also prime the brain for addiction to other substances. If under 25 years old don’t use it all. If you’ve never used any tobacco products before, don’t use it. If you’re pregnant, don’t use these products either.

You can visit the Utah Department of Health website for more information on the investigation.

