Utah company gets right to the heart of things

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – When it comes to innovation, Utah businesses are among the best in the country in many fields, particularly medical device manufacturing. A California-based company with a manufacturing facility located in Draper called Edwards Lifesciences, is one of the global leaders in heart care device production.

The company dates back to 1958 when retired engineer Miles “Lowell” Edwards set out to make the first artificial heart. Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. Driven by a passion to help patients, the company collaborates with the world’s leading clinicians and researchers to address unmet healthcare needs, working to improve patient outcomes and enhance lives.

Made4Utah is a weekly business segment airing Thursdays on ABC4 News at 4 p.m. sponsored by Tunex and The Utah’s Manufacturers Association.