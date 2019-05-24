Utah company aims to improve archery techniques and equipment
Easton's products revolutionized the sport of archery
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - Since its beginnings in 1922, Easton Archery, now part of the Easton Technical Products company, has focused on offering innovative, high-quality products that enchance the end-user's sporting experience. Easton, and its sister company, Delta McKenzie, offer customers premier archery-related products including bows, arrows and targets used for sport and hunting.
Greg Easton is the Chairman of the Board of Easton Technical Products, leading the company his grandfather began nearly 100 years ago. Easton says advancements in technology have significantly changed archery and also have enhanced the targets his company make as well.
The Easton Foundations are hosting a special block party on June 21st and 22nd at the Easton Archery Center in Salt Lake City. Easton says this a great way for people to learn more about archery and gain exposure to the sport of archery.
Visit EastonArchery.com to earn more about Easton Technical Products.
