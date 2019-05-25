Using technology and home exercises to prevent ACL injuries Knee surgery after an ACL injury Part 5 acl injury: road to recovery and Dr. Cooley sits down with Surae prev next

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - Tearing your ACL used to be a career ender for professional athletes. Not anymore. But what if you can prevent the injury in the first place.



Some people are using the precise post-surgery techniques and technology in rehab to prevent injuries.



In part 5, of focusing on our ACL, our partners with Intermountain Healthcare are alerting healthy people of weaknesses in their knee with pin point accuracy.

Sally Trawick,16, is a sophomore at Juan Diego Catholic High school in Draper.

Volleyball is her life.



"It's everything I do. Everything I think about. I love it."

That's why Sally is getting an athletic injury risk assessment, so she doesn't get served an injury that takes her out of the game for a season.



"We have 10 motion capture cameras surrounding you and those are picking up down to the millimeter of movement,' said Tristin Turner, physical therapist.

When we showed Surae Chinn's personal journey after she tore her ACL, we showed you the effectiveness of post surgery analysis at the biomechanics sports science lab at Intermountain TOSH, The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray.

But for healthy people like Sally, they're coming here to prevent an injury in the first place.

"We are going to have you do different movements that we know are risky or important for your sport," said Turner.

Sally goes through a series of exercises.

"You can't feel whether you're internally rotating 2 degrees when you're running when your foot lands on the ground, so we can find that," Dr. Jim Walker, TOSH Sports Science Director.



That one to 3-degree difference can predispose you to arthritis or injuries.

"When you do that you're putting a strain on something else," said Walker.

Professional athletes come here to get pinpoint analysis. But TOSH tries to make the technology driven pre-injury assessment available to the community.

Health experts say most ACL injuries happen with no contact.



The international soccer association, FIFA and the International Olympic Committee each came out with their own routines to prevent ACL injuries. These are exercises you can do at home.



A combination of strengthening your hip, quad, and hamstring and working on balance.



"They need to be done 2 times a week, and they need to be done pre-season and during the season in order to be effective," said Dr. Clair Gross, Intermountain Healthcare Sports Medicine.

Studies have shown these warm-up programs put out by FIFA reduced leg injuries by 30 percent.

Sally has now altered her workouts.

"Some things to stabilize my knee and to get out of bad habits."

Correcting those bad habits have not only made her stronger but has improved her game.